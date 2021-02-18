Water available for Plano residents

Water offered by Grace Church Plano, which is also functioning as a warming center. 

 Courtesy of Grace Church Plano

The City of Plano will have bottled water available for those whose water has been shut off due to broken pipes.

The distribution will take place at Grace Church Plano from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies are gone. Up to 12 bottles of water per household are available.

Grace Church Plano is located at 3301 Preston Road. 

