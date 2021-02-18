The City of Plano will have bottled water available for those whose water has been shut off due to broken pipes.
The distribution will take place at Grace Church Plano from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies are gone. Up to 12 bottles of water per household are available.
Grace Church Plano is located at 3301 Preston Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.