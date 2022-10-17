HEB Plano

Plano officials, including Mayor John Muns, break ground at the construction site for H-E-B's upcoming location in the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. 

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex and will officially open the doors to its store in Plano at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.

