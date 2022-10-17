H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex and will officially open the doors to its store in Plano at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.
The H-E-B Plano store is located at 6001 Preston Rd. in Plano. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, curbside and home delivery service, fuel station and car wash, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.
See photos from the opening of the H-E-B store opening in Frisco below:
PHOTOS: Get a look inside the new Frisco H-E-B before doors open tomorrow
And photos from recent ground breaking events:
PHOTOS: H-E-B breaks ground in Allen
PHOTOS: H-E-B breaks ground in McKinney
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.