Plano Fire-Rescue responded to a call concerning a house fire in the 2500 block of Browning Drive on Thursday morning, Capt. Peggy Harrell confirmed.
Fire personnel were dispatched to the two-story house at 10:33 a.m. after a structure fire started in the garage and spread to eaves on the back side of the house. The residents of the house evacuated before firefighters arrived.
Harrell said the fire was contained approximately 20 minutes upon arrival, and that investigators conducted a primary search with the help of accelerant detection canines.
“It was something in the garage, but I haven’t spoken to the investigator that got out there yet,” she said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
