Plano is sticking to the limit of 10 people or less in group gatherings.  

Since the middle of March, Plano has been under city, county, and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions. During the city’s original emergency declaration, the city worked to minimize confusion among residents by following state requirements.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28 mandates that any outdoor gathering in excess of 10 people is prohibited barring a county order approving such gatherings, which Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued last Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the city is still solely following state directives.

What this means for Plano:

Residents looking to hold a gathering with more than 10 participants must get approval from Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. Under Abbott’s order, county judges only have the power to approve gatherings in unincorporated areas.

“I want to make it crystal clear, the declaration by Judge Hill does not apply to the city of Plano,” LaRosiliere wrote on in a Facebook post.

“Plano, I love this city and I am committed to the welfare and safety of all. You have my word, all my actions will be taken from that perspective.”

