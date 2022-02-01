Residents and officials are making preparations amid reports of a cold snap being forecasted in North Texas later this week.
With a snow storm forecasted for this Thursday with apparent certainty, and cold temperatures in the following days, questions involving the events of February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri are being raised by residents.
Here is what is known so far.
Will there be rotating power outages again?
It is uncertain.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages Texas’s power grid, has not released any warnings or energy conservation advisories as of Monday.
Still, Gov. Greg Abbott and Public Utility Commission of Texas Chair Peter Lake have said since Winter Storm Uri that “the lights will stay on.”
ERCOT has joined Abbott and Lake in trying to restore trust in the power grid, with the former hosting a series of community town halls in cities such as Frisco and Allen. In these meetings, ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones told residents that a series of reforms were made guaranteeing more preparation.
Reports indicate that ERCOT officials are projecting service demand levels to match those of February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. Moreover, The Dallas Morning News reported on Friday that ERCOT’s grid operator sent an email to stakeholders that morning, signaling plans to implement an “aggressive grid management plan” as they anticipate 73 gigawatts of statewide demand (demand during Uri reached up to 77 gigawatts.)
In a Monday email, a spokesperson for ERCOT said, “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is anticipating high demand for power Wednesday through Sunday due to a forecasted cold front. This cold front is expected to bring winter weather and precipitation to the ERCOT region. ERCOT is taking early preventative action ahead of the expected increase in demand to ensure the grid remains reliable.”
They continued, “ERCOT will deploy all the tools available to us to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather. We are coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Public Utility Commission and elected officials — as well as electric generators and transmission and distribution utilities — to keep Texans informed throughout the week. We have ordered power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress.”
What preparations are transportation officials taking?
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been sending trucks to major thoroughfares and interchanges in North Texas to spray brine solution (water and salt) on the surfaces, thereby making it more difficult for ice to stick on the asphalt. This work continued through Tuesday, TxDOT confirmed in an email.
TxDOT sent the following advisories to motorists:
- Pay close attention to forecasts, as their plans may have to change or cancel depending on what the storm produces.
- During inclement weather, set aside distractions behind the wheel and give full attention to the road.
- Drive for the conditions; go slow and allow extra time and air cushion to brake.
When asked how city officials were preparing, Plano public works director Daniel Prendergast said on Monday night, “Our sand/salt mixture is ready to go at all of our storage locations. We have 18 trucks that will focus on bridges and overpasses 1st followed by intersections. We cannot pretreat the roads since rain would wash away any brine that was applied before freezing temperatures arrive. Public Works and the Parks Department are pooling resources for potential debris removal from downed trees. Our utility operations folks will also be in the office to handle meter shutoffs calls related to broken pipes and other related utility issues. The traffic department also has several generators for signals that are out of service along with temporary stop signs for minor intersections.”
How will this affect Plano ISD?
Plano ISD will monitor the weather and send mass communications the morning of a delay or cancellation.
Until then, Plano ISD has postponed a job fair that was organized to help the district recruit more food and nutrition workers.
What warming stations will be open during the cold snap?
Some facilities in Plano that functioned as warming stations last year have not announced plans to operate on such a basis over the duration of this week's cold snap.
However, the Salvation Army of North Texas is teaming up with the Collin County Homeless Coalition in operating the Plano Overnight Warming Station, which will be open Wednesday through Saturday.
An updated list of warming stations will be posted as more information becomes available.
