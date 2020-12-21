Where to discard your Christmas tree and lights in Plano

With the holiday season now upon us, millions of families will congregate together to huddle over a Christmas tree and exchange gifts.
This jolly occasion comes and goes, however, and its aftermath often includes a trash bin full of wrapping paper and a discarded Christmas tree for trash workers to pick up.
If you are looking to dispose of your wreaths or Christmas trees in an ecologically friendly manner, the city of Plano recommends recycling them into mulch and compost. Likewise, Christmas lights can be recycled through Plano’s electronics recycling program, while wrapping paper, hard plastic and cardboard boxes can be recycled during the city’s routine trash pickup schedule.
Christmas trees and wreaths can be dropped off at Jack Carter Park, Old Shepherd Place Park, Russell Creek Park and Schell Park from Saturday to Jan. 3. Recycled lights can be dropped off at First United Methodist Church in Plano on Jan. 2, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church on Jan. 9 and at Christ United Methodist Church on Jan. 16.
To accommodate for the influx of recycled Christmas trees, Plano sanitation workers will not be picking up yard trimmings between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.