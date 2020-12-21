Where to discard your Christmas tree and lights in Plano

Plano is recycling Christmas trees and wreaths and converting them to mulch and compost.

 Courtesy of the City of Plano

With the holiday season now upon us, millions of families will congregate together to huddle over a Christmas tree and exchange gifts.

This jolly occasion comes and goes, however, and its aftermath often includes a trash bin full of wrapping paper and a discarded Christmas tree for trash workers to pick up.

If you are looking to dispose of your wreaths or Christmas trees in an ecologically friendly manner, the city of Plano recommends recycling them into mulch and compost. Likewise, Christmas lights can be recycled through Plano’s electronics recycling program, while wrapping paper, hard plastic and cardboard boxes can be recycled during the city’s routine trash pickup schedule.

Christmas trees and wreaths can be dropped off at Jack Carter Park, Old Shepherd Place Park, Russell Creek Park and Schell Park from Saturday to Jan. 3. Recycled lights can be dropped off at First United Methodist Church in Plano on Jan. 2, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church on Jan. 9 and at Christ United Methodist Church on Jan. 16.

To accommodate for the influx of recycled Christmas trees, Plano sanitation workers will not be picking up yard trimmings between Christmas and New Year’s Day. 

