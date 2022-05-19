Reports from institutions such as Harvard University and the University of Michigan have found that eating disorder hospitalizations among teens and other pediatric patients have soared since the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, calls to the National Eating Disorder Association hotline have seen a reported 107% increase since then.
But with pandemic-induced lockdown measures being relaxed considerably, could this trend change?
Dr. Andrew McGarrahan, a pediatric psychologist with Children's Health Medical Center Plano's Center for Pediatric Eating Disorders, said he has not personally noticed any changes of late, but opined that various changes could arise.
“I think what’s going to happen is that we’ll see kids (…) that are, for example, motivated to recover because they know, ‘Oh, I can go back to seeing people that I haven’t seen in a while,” he said. "I think there’s going to be more bad as things open up and kids are like, ‘Oh, okay, well I don’t want to be in the hospital; I want to be out there participating in stuff.'"
No studies on the impact lifting lockdown restrictions has on pediatric eating disorders are publicly available yet, but McGarrahan contends that the lockdown itself had a profound impact on some of his patients.
McGarrahan attributes this to multiple factors, including the adverse mental impact of social isolation and having more time and space to engage in less healthy eating habits.
But even if the pandemic's impact on pediatric mental health changes for the better, it could have prolonged influence in a patient's life even into adulthood.
Per McGarrahan, eating disorders typically develop in the latter part of a child's life, usually around the onset of puberty. The development of such disorders can be shaped by changes in social situations and pressures, psychological trauma, and in some cases, even genetics.
But misconceptions about the various eating disorders continue to exist, especially when it comes to the demographics of those affected by them, McGarrahan said.
“They can affect anybody and everybody,” he said.
In saying this, McGarrahan said public opinion tends to think of white girls as the most vulnerable and prevalent demographic among this patient base.
“Our patient population is a really diverse patient population in race, ethnicity, socioeconomic [status] and gender,” he said. “Boys can have the same kind of distress as girls, because boys worry about things like body image and how they appear to others just like girls do."
May 2022 is Mental Health Awareness Month. More information on eating disorders can be found here.
