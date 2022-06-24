History was made on Friday when the Supreme Court of the United States issued its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which effectively overturned 1973's landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
In Roe, the Supreme Court held that an inferred right to privacy codified by the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment rendered state abortion bans unconstitutional.
The decision set over 50 years of legal precedent expounding on the notion of privacy rights and was a precursor to later decisions such as Lawrence v. Texas (a 2003 decision that found anti-sodomy laws unconstitutional) and Obergefell v. Hodges, a 2015 decision that effectively struck down anti-same sex marriage laws in the United States.
“This is an earthquake,” said Michael Phillips, a senior research fellow at Southern Methodist University and former history professor at Collin College. “So much of what we have come to view as a right is tied to this concept that the Constitution, although it doesn’t use the word directly, it’s strongly implied that (…) U.S. citizens have the right to privacy.”
Friday's Dobbs decision was met with praise and enthusiasm from pro-life supporters, while pro-choice critics of the decision expressed outrage and trepidation over it.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the decision in a Friday statement, saying, "The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children." His 2022 gubernatorial opponent, Beto O'Rourke, said, "As governor, we're going to make sure that every woman makes her own decisions going forward each and every single time."
But despite the polarization of the issue, it is understood by both ends of the political spectrum that the issue of abortion is an intensely emotional one.
“This is an issue that drives people because it’s emotive – it draws emotion,” said Mihaela Plesa, a candidate for the Texas House of Representatives' House District 70. Plesa's opponent, Jamee Jolly, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Echoing a similar sentiment as Plesa, State Sen. Angela Paxton of Texas Senate District 8 said, “I think this is an issue that has deep emotional roots for lots of people."
But despite this consensus, the emotions they expressed in the wake of the decision were starkly contrasting.
“I am feeling down," Plesa said. “This is going to be a huge burden for women who are going to have to take off work, who are going to have to drop out of school."
Said Paxton: “I think what is important here is to recognize that this is a great day for Texas to become a sanctuary state for life so that life is protected."
Paxton, who sponsored H.B. 1280 (Texas's "trigger bill," which effectively prohibited abortion in the event of Roe's overrule) in the 2021 legislative session, added that “women in unexpected pregnancies deserve better than abortion" while contending that “there are costs associated with abortion. There are mental health costs. There are physical health costs."
But Plesa argued that restricting access to abortion exacerbates the hardships that make women consider the procedure in the first place.
“My family’s from Romania. I’ve seen forced birth policies take place in Eastern Europe," she said. "We're going to see a lot of people that are struggling now in this economy having to go into parenthood, and that's going to be a problem. Younger people are going to be forced into parenthood, and we're already seeing younger generations having a problem with owning a home or paying for college."
But will the Dobbs decision define the November 2022 election?
Phillips said it could.
“Historically, Republicans and conservatives tend to turn out more in off-year elections than Democrats,” he said. “That’s not always true. In the off-year election [of] 2018, there was massive Democratic turnout, mostly against Trump. We’ll see if that carries over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.