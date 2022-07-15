Carmen Moreno was sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Jimmy Michael Farris and Theresa Ann Coomes, the Collin County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday.
On Nov. 17, 2019, Plano police were dispatched to a residence at the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive, located in the Collin Creek district, for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police found Farris and Coomes – ages 72 and 71, respectively – dead from an apparent stabbing.
The welfare check was called in by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, who conducted a routine traffic stop on a friend of Moreno's before being approached by her. Authorities say Moreno identified herself as a friend of the vehicle occupant, at which point McLennan County Sheriff's deputies noticed apparent blood stains on her clothing.
Moreno reportedly mentioned that an incident happened in Plano, at which point police ran her vehicle's license plate and found that it belonged to Coomes. Moreno's friend, Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, was allegedly found to be driving a vehicle owned by Farris.
Upon conducting a search of the vehicles, police reportedly found two knives (one of which appeared to have blood on it) on their person. Authorities say the duo also stole items from the victims, including credit cards which they allegedly used hours after the slayings.
DISCLAIMER: While Moreno was convicted and sentenced, Wingate's case is still pending. All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
