Parks and Recreation centers are closed until further notice, but instructors and staff are joining forces online to bring activities to Plano residents.
The department has a new video series called Play in Plano Online. Community Outreach Specialist Kelley Crimmins said she hopes the series will turn into a TV guide for users.
“What we want to do is just bring a lot of the elements of what makes our recreation centers so great and bring them into people's homes,” Crimmins said.
The videos are posted on the parks and recreation Facebook page through YouTube links. So far, the department has released videos on ballroom dancing, kitchen workouts with wine bottles, painting ideas and others. The idea came about when Crimmins reached out to other parks and recreation departments she knows to find out about what they are doing while closed.
She knew recreation center instructors missed teaching each day. Then, students reached out about finding online classes. “There was obviously a need that we had to fill,” Crimmins said.
Technological difficulties have been the primary roadblock in getting these videos to the public. But Crimmins said the YouTube series will help the department in the future.
“For us to be able to connect our instructors and our staff with our patrons in this way, it's been really fun, it's been very challenging, but we've learned a lot in the process,” Crimmins said. “We hope that what we're learning right now, technologically speaking, is something that we can continue with beyond the current state of things.”
The department’s first item on the agenda is to locate seniors who may not know how to access the videos. “For them, it's even more urgent that we get to them because a lot of them are isolated,” Crimmins said.
Plano Parks and Recreation has adapted recreation classes for students who learn differently or who have disabilities. Crimmins hopes the department can gather instructors to help create videos designed specifically for them.
Crimmins is also looking for feedback on the YouTube videos. Because the internet is bursting with do-it-yourself activities, the department hopes to narrow down the projects they plan for viewers.
Information on Play in Plano Online is available at Facebook.com/PlanoParks.
