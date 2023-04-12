Shops at Willow Bend

The 107-acre Shops at Willow Bend mall in Plano is set to undergo a major redevelopment.

The project will include the construction of an 18-story hotel, a seven-story office building, and three five-story apartment buildings with a total of 960 units, consisting of 672 one-bedroom and 288 two-bedroom apartments. One of the five-story apartment buildings will be located at the corner of Chapel Hill Boulevard and Plano Parkway and will feature a new parking garage and a dog park, while the other two buildings will be located in the middle of the property, with one adjacent to the interior ring road of the mall.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

