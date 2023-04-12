The 107-acre Shops at Willow Bend mall in Plano is set to undergo a major redevelopment.
The project will include the construction of an 18-story hotel, a seven-story office building, and three five-story apartment buildings with a total of 960 units, consisting of 672 one-bedroom and 288 two-bedroom apartments. One of the five-story apartment buildings will be located at the corner of Chapel Hill Boulevard and Plano Parkway and will feature a new parking garage and a dog park, while the other two buildings will be located in the middle of the property, with one adjacent to the interior ring road of the mall.
The redevelopment will involve the demolition of about half of the enclosed mall, but about 400,000 square feet of retail space will remain, as well as the three anchor stores — Dillard's, Macy's, and Neiman Marcus — which have committed to remaining in their buildings. After the multi-year construction project is completed, much of the retail space will face outward, and the various pieces of the property will be walkable and connected with open spaces. Macy's and Neiman Marcus will continue to have entrances into the enclosed mall, while Dillard's will be part of a new outdoor shopping center.
The proposed 171,000-square-foot office building will be located next to the open space with restaurants that were completed in 2018 on the Dallas North Tollway side, where a Saks Fifth Avenue store once stood. The high-rise hotel, which will have 250 rooms, will be on the other side of the restaurants and will face the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway. The property already has 4,200 parking spaces, both surface lots and three parking garages, and the project proposes to add one more parking garage and a total of about 5,600 spaces.
Rezoning will be required for the hotel and apartments, and it will be several months before a final plan is presented to the Plano City Council.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
