Carrollton has made strides toward inclusivity as the city celebrated the opening of its newly renovated adaptive playground Saturday morning, intended to serve all children of the community including those with disabilities.
Located adjacent to the Rosemeade Recreation Center, the playground is the result of a partnership between the city and the Rotary Club of Carrollton-Farmers Branch.
According to the city, the playground is three times larger than the original Rosemeade Park Playground and has been retrofitted with new wheelchair accessible ramps, an interactive music station, a We-Go-Round that allows kids in wheelchairs the ability to smoothly roll onto the deck, a Friendship Swing and a small loft house for children ages 2-5.
The new playground is also made with synthetic grass, which according to city officials, is virtually maintenance-free, allowing for lower water and utility costs.
According to the rotary, the playground’s inclusive design will help the social and cognitive development of children of all mental and physical abilities.
“We are so excited about this playground. Our vision is to be the community families and businesses want to call home, and that vision is all about inclusiveness. To be able to have a playground like this that is focused on inclusiveness is a key part of that strategy,” said Mayor Kevin Falconer. “... We’re very proud of this park, and we’re very happy that it’s here.”
Scott Smith, the Rotary Club’s signature project manager, said the club members are glad the playground became a reality, and it wouldn’t have happened without the support of the community.
“The idea was to build something that not just met the special needs of some of the kids in the community but that it was big enough and special enough that every kid in the community would want to be here,” Smith said.
