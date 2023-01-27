It’s hard to stand out on a defense that is as perennially strong as Prosper’s.
Between eight consecutive playoff appearances and trips to at least the regional finals each of the past four seasons, one of the constants in the Eagles’ play has been their defense, and this past year was no different.
Prosper held opponents to just 292.7 yards and 16.8 points per game on the strength of fundamentally sound play at all three levels of its defense, and there may not have been a player who embodied the unit’s game-to-game consistency quite like Due.
The senior linebacker contributed in seemingly every capacity throughout the season, totaling 108 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, 19 quarterback pressures, seven pass break-ups, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
Due doubled as a weapon on special teams, blocking two kicks and recording a safety — a phase he was particularly effective in during Prosper’s 29-24 road over Allen on Oct. 28.
If there was a more significant win during the Eagles’ momentous 2022 campaign, perhaps it was the 24-13 victory over Lewisville in the regional finals on Dec. 3 — another contest where Due made his presence felt with 11 tackles, three QB pressures, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a third-quarter interception that led to a touchdown from the Prosper offense in the low-scoring affair.
An all-district first-team selection in 5-6A, Due was as impactful a piece as any in the Eagles’ first trip to the state semifinals since 2008.
