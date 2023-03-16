Prosper Town Council met on Tuesday, March 14 for a regular meeting. All Councilmembers were present. Mayor David Bristol read a Proclamation declaring March 2023 "Ask a Master Gardener Month," recognizing the Collin County Master Gardner’s Association and their support for Prosper residents. Eleven Prosper residents participate in this association. Additionally, Bristol made a Proclamation recognizing March 2023 as "Theater in Our Schools Month."

A student from Prosper ISD sent an email to the mayor requesting the Proclamation, which Bristol recognized and praised her efforts. Councilmember Christopher Kern read announcements including Spring Cleanup is on March 25 at Town Hall, Discover Downtown movie night is March 31, and the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge spring season has begun.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments