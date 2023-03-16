Prosper Town Council met on Tuesday, March 14 for a regular meeting. All Councilmembers were present. Mayor David Bristol read a Proclamation declaring March 2023 "Ask a Master Gardener Month," recognizing the Collin County Master Gardner’s Association and their support for Prosper residents. Eleven Prosper residents participate in this association. Additionally, Bristol made a Proclamation recognizing March 2023 as "Theater in Our Schools Month."
A student from Prosper ISD sent an email to the mayor requesting the Proclamation, which Bristol recognized and praised her efforts. Councilmember Christopher Kern read announcements including Spring Cleanup is on March 25 at Town Hall, Discover Downtown movie night is March 31, and the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge spring season has begun.
The Town Council had a town comment on the Hwy 380 proposals on the agenda for this meeting, but voted to move that topic to a future meeting. TxDOT is continuing to receive public feedback on Hwy 380 bypass options until April 5, 2023.
City of Prosper Director of Engineering Services Hulan Webb presented a resolution proposal to acquire certain water line easements and temporary construction easements.
“At first, we ask the people who own these properties to either donate or if the Town can purchase these property pieces,” Webb said. “We have found that we are not always successful in purchasing these properties. This resolution gives us the ability to use condemnation proceedings if necessary.”
This area is near Rogers Middle School, near the alignment of future Richland Boulevard.
“We are working with the developers and school district, and this water line may even connect to the future high school," Webb added. "This is a large line, which is why we need to acquire the easements. These easements are typically 15 feet wide.”
This motion required a roll call vote, and was passed unanimously.
Council member Kern suggested that a study be done on the light at First street and the Dallas North Tollway. Bristol requested a list of the future agenda items, along with updates on progress.
Council met for executive session. No action was required from items discussed in the closed session.
Town Council meets twice monthly, typically on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
