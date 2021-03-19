LITTLE ELM – Having graduated 17 seniors from last year’s team that finished with a record of 11-2, Prosper head baseball coach Scott Holder knew that his Eagles had a lot of holes to fill.
Replacing a large senior class is no easy task, but Holder’s Eagles appear to be ahead of schedule.
A perfect 6-0 showing in last week’s Scotland Yard Classic is proof. The Eagles went undefeated with victories against three teams that are ranked in the top 15 of the Diamond Pro/THSB Top 25 state poll: No. 4 Marcus, No. 7 Keller and No. 14 Coppell. Prosper checks in at No. 6.
“Exceptional,” Holder said. “That’s a challenge with a lot of teams, is that we’re new to each other. It’s the first time that we’ve played with each other. Just bonding and coming together is going to be a part of the process this season. We’ve done a great job of coming together and the competition that we have faced the last three weeks has been big. Seeing a little adversity has drawn this team together.”
The arm of senior right-hander and Crowder College commit Josh Barnhouse helped to keep that momentum going.
Having never pitched in a district game prior to Tuesday, he said that his nerves never got the better of him in Prosper’s 5-1 victory against Little Elm. Barnhouse held the Lobos to just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts, needing just 71 pitches to get through seven innings.
Barnhouse retired the first nine batters that he faced and the only hit that he surrendered through the game’s first five innings was a bunt single by Little Elm’s Kendal Johnson to lead off the home half of the fifth.
“I just tried to keep it short and sweet,” Barnhouse said. “[Little Elm] is a good hitting team and I just tried to keep my counts low. I did a pretty good job. I only had one walk, which I would have liked to have back. They battled hard and they were a good team.”
Barnhouse also got a lead to work with before he ever stepped foot onto the mound. Jackson Juvera drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the top of the first to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Juvera played a key role in Propser’s offensive attack. In addition to his first-inning double, he ripped another double in the top half of the sixth and later scored on a throwing error to second base.
Sandwiched in between those two scores was a two-run home run by Prosper’s Case Pettis, who sent a ball flying over the left-field wall to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth. The throwing error in the sixth inning gave Prosper a four-run cushion.
“Very big hit,” Holder said of Pettis’ home run. “Little Elm, they play with a lot of emotion. They’re a rally type of team. Their kids play hard. You don’t want to keep a team like that in a game. That was a big hit to stretch the lead.”
Little Elm (4-10-2), playing in its first district game at the 6A level, looked for a spark on offense as it was held scoreless through the first six innings. But, while the Lobos struggled to hit the ball, their defense and the pitching of Franyer Chavez kept them within striking distance.
Chavez, a Midland College pledge, worked his way out of most offensive threats that Prosper had strung together.
Other than one pitch that the Eagles clubbed out of the ballpark for a two-run home run, Chavez held a potent Prosper offense in check, and was also aided by several fly balls that the Little Elm defense tracked down.
“I love that guy,” Little Elm head coach Matt Harbin said of Chavez. “I love his family. He’s an intense competitor out there. He’s 5-10, but he plays like he’s 6-4. No moment is too big for the guy.”
But while the arm of Chavez was keeping the Lobos in the game, Little Elm was looking for its bats to get going.
Brandon Dickinson finally plated the first run of the game for the Lobos in the home half of the sixth, crushing a solo home run over the left-field wall to reduce the Prosper lead to 4-1.
The Lobos threatened for more.
Two batters later, Johnson reached on a one-out single. But, he was left stranded as Barnhouse worked around the hit to retire the last two Little Elm batters of the frame.
