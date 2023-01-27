In June 2021, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper tweeted a question pondering the state’s most underrated high school football coach.
And although the responses were vast, spanning all areas of the state, one of the names most frequently mentioned was Schmidt.
Coming off his seventh season at the helm, Schmidt helped lead Prosper to heights the program hasn’t seen since its state championship in 2008 as a Class 3A program — qualifying for the 6A Division I state semifinals and finishing the year at 13-2 overall.
It was hardly a run that came out of nowhere, as Schmidt and his staff had coached the Eagles to appearances in the regional finals each of the previous three seasons as well — meaning that Prosper has advanced at least four rounds deep in the playoffs during the majority of Schmidt’s time as head coach.
It’s a model of consistency matched by few programs in the area, with Prosper posting a 64-27 record since Schmidt took over in 2016.
Of course, the credit for that success is wide-ranging. In postgame interviews, Schmidt routinely heaps praise on his assistants for their work and preparation leading up to game day, as well as the buy-in and work ethic of his players.
It’s all central to the culture Schmidt has helped fostered at Prosper over the years — one the coach glowingly likened to a family during the 2022 season and one that has helped solidify the Eagles among the area’s top high school football programs.
