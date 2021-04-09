Raghib Majed
Coppell City Council, Place 2
IT management consultant
Number of years in city: 13
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
I believe that Coppell is an ideal place to live and to raise a family, and that it needs to remain so. To that end, a paramount issue for me is effective budgeting and spending priorities. If I am elected to city council, I will endeavor to make sure that not a single dollar of taxpayer money is wasted in our city. I am firmly against any sales tax increase and will fight for ways to lessen any impact to common people.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
Coppell is growing, and as it grows it will undergo growing pains if we don't effectively plan for that growth. Things like stable and widened roads are necessary investments in our infrastructure that will maintain our city's quality of life for years to come. Additionally, the energy shortage earlier this year clarified the necessity of integrating IT into city announcements. Instead of communication about blackouts done ad hoc and widespread confusion, we could have a better, "smart city" system to inform our fellow citizens of what is going on during any such disaster. As an IT expert working at a Fortune 100 company with two decades of experience in the sector, I look forward to bringing my expertise to the table to come up with solutions for issues like this.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
I believe in making the best use of the resources we do have. With careful budgeting, attention to detail, and an ironclad commitment to fiscal responsibility, we can maximize the ROI on our spending. Let me give an example from my own life; when the lockdown began last year, I took stock of how it would change my family's financial needs. Given that both my wife and I would be working from home for at least the remainder of the year, I decided to sell one of my two cars. With the money I saved not paying further installments on it, I will be able to buy a nicer car later this year. In the same way, as a member of the city council I would aim to redirect excess spending towards more useful measures and needed long term improvements to our infrastructure.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have lived in our beautiful city for over a decade, and raised both my children here. I have contributed over 500 hours of volunteering to our community and am part of major food drives, STEM programs for City Middle School students. The recent year of upheaval, change, and a worldwide pandemic has driven home to me the value of a community such as ours, and made me eager to give back and help improve it for us and for those who come after us. Staying home for all that time, made me realize how incredible our home is- and how important it is to advocate for it to become even better.
Anything else you would like to add?
I am excited to run for city council and am enjoying meeting more and more community members through campaigning. I believe diverse candidates are essential for a city like ours. If I was elected to city council, my priorities would be simple: absolutely zero waste, fiscal responsibility, effective communication and support during states of emergencies, and maintaining the quality of life we enjoy in this community – not just for today and tomorrow, but for the future of our city.
