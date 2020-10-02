Place 5
Technology Entrepreneur and VP of Salesforce Practice (The Ksquare Group)
Years lived in Frisco: 20
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
I’ve talked with many residents over the years, and I’ve learned that priorities are based on individual circumstances. It’s important for voters to know that elected officials are representing their concerns equally. However, there are a few issues that top the list, and traffic is number one. While traffic seems to be the greatest source of frustration for residents, I believe it is a symptom of the real issue. Frisco is lacking local job opportunities. There is an imbalance between property values and income opportunities. Many residents must find employment in neighboring cities to generate the income necessary to purchase a home and pay property taxes in Frisco. This is true for our neighbors to the north as well. We must address this imbalance and seek to become an attractive high-end employment center for major corporations, small, growing businesses and startup companies.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
City Employees do a phenomenal job in ensuring the money is spent in the right places, although there is always room for improvement. I would like to review the incentive process for attracting more corporations, any overspending and look closer into the capital project(s). I would also proactively look into when TIRZ #1 expires what will happen to the expected revenue and also whether the city can retain its AAA rating as we grow in population. Increased scrutiny into who gets awarded the projects to avoid any future issues like Wade Park construction.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
With lower taxes, traffic, public safety and educational partnerships, we have been developing overall at the right pace. Frisco’s property tax rate remains one of the lowest in North Texas. However, there is a significant imbalance between residential and commercial property tax revenues. Residents provide almost three times that of commercial properties. That doesn’t mean that businesses aren't paying their fair share. It just means that we don’t yet have enough commercial property in Frisco. I believe the creation of local jobs is critical to working towards solutions in a number of areas that frustrate residents. I will work to bring more employers with a physical presence to Frisco to create local jobs and balance the residential and commercial tax base.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
Like any city, Frisco faces a number of challenges and opportunities as we grow. Traffic is always a major concern of residents. Frisco has learned from our neighboring cities, and we’ve been very proactive about designing a traffic management system to address our rapid growth. Our major roadways are already built to maximum capacity with many intersections containing almost 20 lanes for traffic. But we can’t solve the problem with construction alone.
In addition to traditional traffic management practices, we should explore alternative transportation options and smart city solutions. There is an abundance of research, and numerous solutions are being developed by private industry. The real issue is understanding the technologies and selecting the best path for Frisco. Frisco has the best traffic engineers in the country. We need to ensure that our elected representatives understand that and give them the resources they need to develop and implement solutions. We should also continue to preserve corridors for future transportation technology and growth opportunities.
Much of Frisco’s infrastructure has been constructed in the past years. We haven’t faced maintenance issues that plague some neighboring cities. As our city ages, we will have more maintenance costs. It is important to ensure a consistent revenue stream that doesn’t rely on homeowners paying more in property taxes. Part of the solution is to increase the number of businesses operating in Frisco. This will create a more balanced sharing of the tax burden between business and residential development. Just as we’ve done with our numerous sports venues, we should continue to pursue opportunities that capture sales tax revenue from visitors.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Ram4Frisco Campaign 2018-2020
Founding board of directors at EveryoneEatz, which served over 350,000 free meals, several thousands of COVID-19 tests and various donations for the needy. We also donated a car as a part of the organization.
Yes for Frisco political action committee that supported the successful passage of the 2019 bond package in the city election.
Vice-chair for Frisco Forward in support of the Frisco ISD bond election in 2018
Founding member and vice-chair of the Frisco Indian Affairs Committee
Election Campaign Team Member for current Frisco mayor and most past and current city council members
Conducted over 60 meet and greets for various city election candidate campaigns to motivate voters to go to Vote
Young Entrepreneur's Academy Mentor 2020
City Hall 101 Graduate
Campaign Member of FISD TRE 2015.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
When I moved to Frisco 20 years ago, my wife and I had recently married. We wanted a great place to live and start our family. Like many newlyweds, we started with no money and big goals. Frisco has been good to us and allowed us to achieve the American dream. I’ve been able to balance my professional career with raising my children and participating in the community. Family is the most important thing in my life. Everything I do is to create opportunities for my children to be successful. It’s important to me that Frisco continues to be an attractive option for new families.
As a community, we face many challenges that must be addressed properly to maintain the quality of life for which Frisco is known. Consistent leadership and a commitment to conservative fiscal values have been the keys to our success. Frisco has become an incredibly diverse community. However, our leadership doesn’t currently reflect that diversity of thought. Regardless of where we come from, we all want low taxes, better traffic, more local jobs, better education opportunities, and a sense of security. I decided to run for office because Frisco residents deserve a candidate who will listen to their needs and address their concerns regardless of age, income, race, religion or political affiliation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.