The Allen Chamber of Commerce was formed from the original Downtown Business Association and was organized in the early 1960’s with Don Rodenbaugh serving as the first president. The Chamber was not; however, incorporated until 1982. In those articles of incorporation, it was stated that the purpose of the organization was the advance the general welfare and prosperity of the city of Allen and the Collin County geographical area so that its citizens and all areas of its business community shall prosper with all necessary means of promotion to be provided and particular emphasis and attention being given to the economic, civic, commercial, cultural, industrial and educational interests of the area in question.
In 2010, the Chamber officially expanded to include representing the businesses within the Town of Fairview and legally became the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce. In the years that have followed, the Chamber has significantly grown, fine-tuned its mission and programs and developed training and leadership development programs that tie directly back to the original purpose for its being. Currently the Chamber has close to 600 members with four full-time staff members and a board of directors of fifteen members elected from the general membership of the chamber. In addition, there are six ex-officios members (non-voting) including the city manager, district superintendent, county commissioner, economic development director, executive director of the small business development center and our attorney of record.
Board members serve three-year terms with the opportunity to serve, if elected, a second term before being replaced. The Executive Committee consisting of the Chairman, Chair-elect, Immediate Past Chair, Treasurer, President and two At-large members acts on behalf of the Board when necessary and has direct supervision over the President. The president is considered the CEO and is charged with managing staff and chamber programs as well as maintaining financial oversight and visioning for the organization.
The Chamber utilizes a strategic planning process in determining future programs, staff development, facility management and other future needs or concerns for the Chamber. The board develops, with staff assistance, a program of work for each year charging the staff with the responsibility of executing the responsibilities and programs detailed within that document.
