Citizens who attended Friday's Coffee with the Mayor event were not shy about giving their input on what they would like to see featured in the soon-to-be constructed Grand Park in the city of Frisco.
The Coffee with the Mayor event coincided with day two of the Frisco City Council's winter work session and was held at The Grove at Frisco Commons, a park near downtown Frisco that features 66 acres. Grand Park will be a 275-acre park located located along and west of the Dallas North Tollway; along and east of Legacy Parkway and north of Stonebrook Parkway.
“(Grand Park) is going to be the heart of our city, I mean, literally located in prime real estate, right in the bull's eye of the center of Frisco,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said in an earlier article published by the Frisco Enterprise, “and then the trail network is going to take you out, those are going to be the arteries and are going to take you out to all the different other parts of our city.”
At Friday's Coffee with the Mayor event, Mayor Cheney and city officials listened as citizens were not shy about providing what types of features they would like to see in the future park.
"In the past, these large parks were just large area grass areas," Cheney told the crowd at Friday's Coffee with the Mayor event. "Now, future parks are now more mini parks within a large park with different experiences and that is how we are now thinking of Grand Park."
Building an arboretum inside Grand Park was suggested by several residents during the open discussion. One idea was having an area of the park dedicated to a butterfly habitat, and other features suggested by residents were a child-oriented petting zoo, an outdoor amphitheater large enough for acts such as the Dallas Symphony to perform and attract residents, features honoring Frisco's past and railroad heritage, and a safe place of cyclists to ride to get away from busy Frisco roadways.
What feature would you like to see in the future Frisco Grand Park
During the Coffee with the Mayor event, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney asked residents what they would like to see in Grand Park. Vote on which ideas you like the best.
Cheney mentioned that Grand Park will feature a connection of trails, and should be a destination for cyclists. He said there will be trails that will have final destinations close to major attractions in Frisco such as The Star, close to the new PGA headquarters, the Rail District and near Lake Lewisville to the west.
More citizen input included ideas such as benches to allow walkers to rest, public art displays and even a treehouse feature for children to enjoy. Cheney added that the vision for Grand Park is that it features natural play areas for children, not only your typical playground equipment.
Other ideas that Cheney mentioned and asked for input on were thoughts on a crystal lagoon, or whether or not the park should feature commercial uses such as restaurants or a boardwalk with businesses that could become sources of income for the park.
Cheney said right now the city has $20.5 million allocated for Grand Park's construction, but stressed the city will also have to maintain the park once built. He said Northwest Community Park in Frisco was built for approximately $20 million.
Other ideas from residents in attendance for Grand Park features included horseback rentals, a man-made mountain for hiking, and 5K and half-marathon running trails to attract race events. Cheney added that even though Grand Park will no longer feature a man-made lake as once envisioned, he would like to see some type of water feature included in the planning.
Residents stressed the council to considering how it would handle parking and traffic, and to not let the vision, planning and costs for Grand Park deter from upkeep of currents parks within the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.