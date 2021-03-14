A delayed start to the season didn’t slow down The Colony wrestling team in its March 6 opener.
The Cougars ended up 3-0 with wins over Frisco Heritage, Frisco Independence and Frisco Heritage. The Lady Cougars were 2-1 with victories over Heritage and Wakeland and a tough 27-24 loss to Independence.
"I thought, especially for it being the first week, the kids wrestled really well," said Chuck Brown, The Colony head coach. "It's one of those deals, because of the way the season is, you just don't know how kids are going to come out and compete.”
Brown said he was pleased with the efforts of two returners from last year’s team: junior Josh Weatherall and senior Hudson Herring.
Weatherall, who set the school record for most wins in a season as a sophomore, is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A at 106 pounds, according to wrestlingtexas.com. Herring, a Ouachita Baptist pledge, is a returning state qualifier and wrestles at 132 pounds.
"(Weatherall) was coming into this year on pace to win 200 matches before the end of his high school career, which would pretty much destroy the school record for number of wins,” Brown said. “But with COVID-19, it'll take something big for him to reach that feat next year. Lord willing, if he stays healthy, he'll go out a winner one of these next two years."
Freshman Kaleb Duke (120 pounds) and sophomore Elijah Waters (182) – both of whom are first-year wrestlers – finished 3-0 on the day.
"We were real excited for them," Brown said. "They were brand new to the sport and were on varsity. It's their first time wrestling. They're wrestling against district opponents. They came out and performed well."
March 6 marked the start of a shortened season for high school wrestling teams across Texas. The University Interscholastic League delayed the start of the season by two months as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the UIL banning tournaments during the regular season, The Colony is limited to duals, triangular and quad meets.
That is until the postseason, which begins April 8-10 with the district meet. The regional meet is scheduled for April 16-17. The state meet is set for April 23 at the Berry Center in Cyprus.
"It really does feel like a sprint compared to a marathon this year, just because we just finished the first week and we're 20 % done with our season,” Brown said.
Going outdoors
The thought of hosting a dual at the 50-yard line at Tommy Briggs Stadium has crossed Brown’s mind.
Having watched Stanford University and the University of Iowa wrestling teams host outdoor events of their own on TV, Brown, citing spring weather conditions, believes this year is the perfect time to take it outdoors.
"It's something that we can never really do because of the weather,” he said. “Our normal season is November, December, January and February. It has never really been warm enough to have an outdoor match.”
Brown targeted The Colony’s March 6 quad against Heritage, Independence and Wakeland, but temperatures in the mid-40s delayed that plan. He wanted to try again this week but the forecast for Saturday calls for an 80% chance of rain.
Brown hopes the third time is the charm. He is looking to finalize an event for within the next couple of weeks – possibly March 20 against Lewisville, Dallas Kimball and Whitesboro.
“It would bring a little excitement," Brown said.
Hosting an outdoor match will allow The Colony to host fans.
Brown and school officials made the mutual decision to not allow fans inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium when an event involves more than two teams.
“The way that we looked at it is with more than two teams, you're going to see fans crossing over to get to the mats,” Brown said. “We saw it done during basketball when they had more than a couple of teams scrimmaging. They didn't allow fans for those events. With wrestling, since everything that we do is going to have four teams involved, it was a consensus between myself, Dr. (Tim) Baxter and coach (Rudy) Rangel.”
