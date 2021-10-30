What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
The Colony is a relatively young community having started in the early to mid 1970's. We therefore are experiencing the issues that go along with communities that are of that age and now rapidly growing. The most important issue is keeping the city a safe place to live while at the same time being able to address the necessary improvements to the city's infrastructure. Prioritizing our fire, EMS and police protection while continuing to increase the amount of financial and human resources dedicated to improving our streets, alleys and sidewalks is what I look forward to working with Council to address as Mayor.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
When you have the combination of one of the region's most traveled tollways and a busy state highway both located in the city, there is only so much a Council can do to reduce traffic volume. A large amount of our traffic consists of cars passing through town headed to other communities. I support making every effort to look at what can be done outside of 423 and 121 to improve traffic flow and at the same time we need to work with TxDOT on potential ideas that they can do to make the roads they are responsible for run smoother. I am also in favor of keeping a vigilant eye on the signal lights (both the programming and locations), lane configurations and other factors that currently disrupt peak time travel.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
What this Council did over a decade ago was make a dedicated effort to be a city that builds relationships, not roadblocks when it comes to commercial development. Now, we are one of the most desirable destinations in the state for various business segments. What we want to do in my opinion is build on our success and start expanding development efforts to other areas of the city. We are large enough that we can support businesses in the center of town for our residents and not only rely on the ones near the SRT. I want to work with our Council to lead those efforts to revitalize multiple areas throughout town that would benefit from revitalization.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
First of all, I am honored and grateful to have served the residents of this city as a council member since 2009. The support I have received from my colleagues and the community as I prepare to be the next Mayor has been incredible. We as a council have succeeded in no small part because we worked together and formed a united team dedicated to constantly looking for ways to make our city safer, better and more vibrant. As Mayor, I want to build on that success. We will have new team members on the city council, and my goal is to maintain that team spirit and unity as we tackle the many challenges and exciting opportunities that lay ahead. I am confident that I am ready to take on this responsibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.