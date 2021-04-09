What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Keeping Plano safe, addressing our aging infrastructure, traffic and congestion are some of the most pressing issues facing our city. As our population grows, so does the need to come up with innovative solutions and the need to prioritize the repair of our roads and city infrastructure. Plano citizens have come to enjoy and expect a certain quality of life, which is at the heart of my every decision.
I believe that we need keep our tax burden as low as possible while also maintaining excellent city services. I was delivering the first Effective Tax Rate in 24 years, providing actual property tax relief for our residents.
Since my time on council, I have been and will continue to be a strong advocate for our first responders. I support Plano Police and Fire and Rescue and will provide the resources they need to continue to keep Plano safe.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Plano has shown resilience, flexibility and strength as a community while being faced with so many unknowns over this last year. While we may be tired of hearing the term “unprecedented times,” that is truly what we have been faced with. We refused to put undue burdens on our business community and relaxed certain code enforcement for our residents. On a positive note this crisis demonstrated that Plano fared much better than most of our counterparts due to sound financial policies and strong leadership from our City Manager’s office.
As for Governor Abbott’s recent executive order, it is important to remember as a city, that everyone will have different beliefs and comfort levels. Whether they decide to keep wearing a mask or not, that is their choice to make. I have full confidence that our residents will continue to respect each other as we continue to recover.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
I was not in favor of the previous Plano Tomorrow plan. During my current term on City Council, I have ensured neighborhood friendly developments rather than massive high density projects that would increase traffic congestion and response times for our public safety providers. It was generally thought that not enough resident input was utilized in crafting the old plan. Therefore, I pushed for formation of the Comprehensive Plan Review Committee (CPRC), which was comprised of 18 residents who, over the past year, have gone over each critical element pertaining to how Plano will grow over the next several years. Our neighbors will have had significant input this time into crafting a new comprehensive plan for Plano’s future.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
As a current member of Plano City Council, I work collaboratively with all members of Council along with other elected officials and community leaders. Making the best informed decisions for the residents of Plano is what I strive to do. My key philosophy has been to say what I mean and do what I say. On my campaign web site – www.rickforplano.org, you and still view one of my first campaign videos from 2017 and compare what I said then to what I have done. I also believe that integrity is important. That’s why I’m running a positive, transparent and issues based campaign for re-election. I have been honored to serve Plano for the past 4 years and look forward to continue to represent you as your voice on Plano City Council.
