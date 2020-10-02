Place 5
VP Channels and Analytics - Software, Local Realtor
Years lived in Frisco: 22
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
While the rise in equity of residents' homes has been beneficial for homeowners, they really only realize it monetarily until they sell their homes. The downside consequence has meant significantly increased property tax bills for homeowners. We need to continually address the tax burden on homeowners and renters. To combat higher residential property taxes, we must diversify our economy by attracting more employers offering high-paying jobs. This will allow Frisco to continue its path to becoming a strong commercial employment center with increased commercial valuations along our Dallas North Tollway spine. Commercial developments will add billions of dollars of valuation. There will be two significant impacts to added commercial development: It will allow the city to lower the tax burden on homeowners, and it will allow for the flow of billions of dollars in commerce into the city, providing long term sustainability for the city and its residents.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Frisco has done a great job of spreading its financial resources around. Some of the centralization strategies have paid off to keep cost of services down. Public safety is our top priority, and we must continue to invest in these services to attract top talent, provide the right tools, best training and strong benefits in order to take care of our first responders.
With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 2, Frisco will need to make adjustments in ways economic development funds are utilized. The use of sales tax abatements will need to be reevaluated as part of this process. Our economic development projects will need to continue to have strong returns for the city, as this has been the secret sauce that has allowed a fast-growth city to be at the lower end of tax rates in the Metroplex since I moved here in 1997.
As Frisco gets closer to build-out, city services will need to continue to evolve and transform. Functions that are currently outsourced may need to be brought in-house, provided there is a return on investment. Those services will need scale to be worthwhile and to bring in house.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Frisco has intentionally slowed down projects over the last three years and focused on strategic initiatives. The PGA of America, Dr Pepper and Keurig are just a few of those strategic initiatives that are paying off in a big way for Frisco and are catalysts for the next wave of growth. New commercial development must have long term strategic value tied to job creation and increased commercial valuation. This will allow the reduction of the tax burden on our homeowners. Net new multi-family approval has declined over the last five years as well, for several reasons, including pushback by myself and other commissioners during meetings and work sessions on non-strategic initiatives. Any new multi-family must be along our 121/DNT/380 spine and MUST be legally tied to corresponding commercial developments which will generate high-paying jobs.
As a Planning and Zoning commissioner for the last five years, and elected chairman three times over the last two years, I have frequently been called by Homeowner’s Association presidents, members and residents having questions or concerns regarding development or zoning. At the request of the Lone Star Ranch HOA president and residents, I helped stop a small home development called the Tributary at Teel Parkway and Main Street to protect existing homeowners. The Planning and Zoning Commission said no to several badly located multi-family development requests in meetings with developers and in P&Z work sessions. In 2017, community activists contacted me directly to understand how to get the proposed Allen Substation moved off of Legacy, and we were successful in getting that done. Personally, I have negotiated directly with developers to fix issues on Frisco Station on behalf of Stonebriar Park and reduce building heights entitlements directly behind several neighborhoods, even when legally entitled to be higher.
I have supported increasing our neighborhood design standards and served on that committee with Jeff Cheney, Bob Allen and others. This has led to more great neighborhoods and incorporated more seamless transition into several of the small urban villages we have in Frisco.
Because of the recent success of attracting the PGA of America, Frisco’s stature on the global stage for corporate relocation has never been higher. We must strategically take advantage of this in alignment with our University of North Texas strategy for high tech and biomedical research curriculums. My vision for Frisco is that our children achieve their advanced education locally and then join the workforce locally, with high paying jobs, utilizing emerging skill sets.
With my extensive global technology background, I believe that I am uniquely qualified to help Frisco identify and land the next round of companies to relocate to Frisco. My experience in negotiating with companies and contracts such as Ford, Nissan, Cisco, Avaya, Nissan and Dish, as well as my knowledge of advanced technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and 5G software applications makes me uniquely qualified to represent Frisco at this critical juncture.
The time is now to land Fortune 1000 company relocations to Frisco to ensure that Frisco is an employment center and not just a “pass through” city.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
Traffic in Frisco is greatly impacted by other cities in the region.
Frisco is getting squeezed by our sister cities to the north, east and west as pass-through traffic dramatically increases the number of people on our roads on a daily basis. This will not change as we move forward, but do have some tactile and strategic initiatives that will help alleviate this.
From a tactical perspective, we will finalize our internal infrastructure, such as finishing east-west corridors at Panther Creek Parkway and John Hickman Road through Wade Park, and continue work on better turn signal lanes. We can utilize advanced technologies to provide alternative routing, manage signals and inform drivers of upcoming issues.
Strategically, we should focus on two long term solutions: The first strategic initiative is to create strong employment centers along our DNT spine, and most specifically, on the north side of Frisco. This will allow more Frisco residents to work locally as well as generate a reverse commute. But most importantly, it will stimulate the 380 corridor as a job destination, which will help slow the tide of southbound pass-through traffic from surrounding cities. This will allow more Frisco residents to work locally as well as generate the reverse commute.
The second initiative is to focus on emerging technologies, such as driverless cars and vertical transportation modes for passengers, such as Uber Elevate. However, prior to those becoming ready for mass adoption over the next 10 to 15 years, we have emerging technologies to change the delivery service business in a much faster time frame. Use of robotics delivery as well as delivery drones will help eliminate much of the commercial traffic on our roads.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have been a Frisco resident for over 22 years, and have been a very active volunteer in my city, school and personal communities.
Namely:
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission chairman since February 2018
Planning and Zoning commissioner since 2015, also serving as secretary and vice chair
City of Frisco Neighborhood Design Standards Committee
Frisco ISD - Long Range Planning Committee
Frisco ISD - Facilities and Evaluation Committee
Frisco ISD - District of Innovation Committee
Board of Directors, STAR GOP Club of Denton and Collin County
Baseball Coach - FBSA
Volleyball Coach - Club, and PSA
Preston Trail Community Church
Lead Usher
Purple Room(youth) Leader
Men’s Group leader
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Simply put, I have been preparing for this run for many years, have been actively involved in city and school initiatives and am ready to take the next logical step to a seat on city council. I have a clear vision for Frisco and I’m the only candidate with city of Frisco public service experience, which I can leverage to execute my vision.
My Vision:
Attract employers that will provide high paying jobs.
Partner UNT with advanced technology and next generation companies to jump start the next 30 years
Plan commercial corridors that generate larger tax valuations to drive down the tax burden on homeowners.
Create reverse commutes and employ more Frisco residents locally to address traffic.
Protect our great neighborhoods and blend in missing middle housing options.
My experience is the key in executing my plan:
Possess working public service experience and knowledge.
Have listened to citizens concerns and taken action.
Working knowledge on getting problems resolved in the city.
Have dealt with and negotiated with developers to create win-wins.
Have stood up and said “No” to bad developments.
Have done business with global companies.
Brought cultures together to accomplish great things.
Have learned from past failures and later created triumphs.
I look forward to being a servant leader on behalf of the residents of Frisco.
