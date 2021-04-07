Robert Selders, Jr.
Garland ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6
Fitness gym owner
Number of years in the district: 22 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
One of the most pressing issues we are facing is COVID-19 learning loss recovery. School districts across the country have experienced severe learning loss in their student populations. Research studies reveal students of color and students in poverty have suffered the most and we must respond in a way that serves the needs of each of our student impacted by this to help them graduate from our schools prepared for college, career and life. I am collaborating with district leadership and cross-functional teams to develop a comprehensive learning recovery plan that includes a foundational academic focus on literacy and numeracy, emphasizing building teacher capacity to deliver high quality instruction, as well as developing and implementing consistent processes and structures, with a focus on district action and support at multiple levels.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
The three priorities our board should be advocating for from lawmakers are: 1) providing federal stimulus funding to schools and fully fund HB3 to support increasing student achievement across all student groups in the face of learning loss exacerbated by the COVID-19 global pandemic, 2) funding universal Pre-K, and 3) leveling the funding and policy playing field with respect to charter and public school systems.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
Research shows that students who have access to high quality instruction earlier in their educational journey are more likely to perform better in school. Because it’s a great equalizer, especially for economically disadvantaged students, the district should consider expanding universal Pre-K for the following reasons: 1) it provides children with a safe and healthy environment that fosters creativity, engagement, play, and exploration which allows for their learning processes to become more flexible, 2) it can help close the quality gap and give students access to teachers who can deliver higher quality instruction during their most formative years, and 3) the opportunity for a more diverse learning environment is more likely, thus giving students a chance to develop a more inclusive perspective, an appreciation for differences, and more soft skills (e.g. empathy, compassion) at a younger age. Utilizing data to review program efficacy and help drive decisions for which programs to support and which ones to eliminate is critical. This allows the district to be more deliberate in its spending and focus resources on programs that yield much better academic success. Parent/student surveys are used to help the district determine which programs to pursue – a survey to gauge the interest in a fully virtual school for grades 3-12 is presently being explored.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Students can experience many obstacles that delay being prepared for college, career and life. Hurdles facing our students can be economic, social, emotional, developmental, linguistic and/or physical. We address these obstacles by implementing programs to support them and to engage them including counseling, social emotional learning (SEL), 504 and special education reviews/services, including dyslexia, English as a Second Language, career prep with GRCTC courses and certifications, magnet schools, fine arts and athletics, Early College, free college admission testing, PTECHs, equity assessments, homeless and foster care resources, and extracurriculars, to name just a few. Ultimately, though, it’s the GISD staff-those caring and dedicated individuals-who make the difference in helping students overcome barriers so that they can reach their goals and graduate high school ready for the next step in life.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
The state’s hold harmless funding should continue for the rest of the school year; no decreases are expected for the 2020-21 school year. Beyond that, there are no guarantees. Should remote instruction continue as a result of insufficient COVID-19 control measures or lack of herd immunity, it’s difficult to know whether the state’s budget will allow it to maintain the hold harmless since beyond this year, it would need legislative approval. I have been actively advocating for this funding. If hold harmless is removed, either the state would need to increase its allotment, or we would have to find ways to increase student enrollment (increases the average daily attendance by possibly transitioning to an open enrollment district), raise property tax rates, or all of the above to keep pace. I remain resolute on ensuring our students get a quality education and ensuring our teachers, staff and administration have adequate resources and compensation as these are key factors to providing an exceptional education for all students. This global pandemic has stressed every facet of our society, and school districts across the country and Garland ISD, in particular. The district needs experienced board members to handle what’s required in the wake of COVID-19 to help every Garland ISD student prepare for college, career and life. And I am wholeheartedly committed to that and to the success of our district.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I’ve been involved in the district for many years. In 2009 prior to becoming a school board member, I served as parent co-chair for Garland ISD’s Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC). Since 2015, I have accumulated over five years of school board experience and continue to be committed to making sure every Garland ISD student has access to an exceptional education. I currently serve as board president. From reading to our K-5 students, attending numerous district events, participating in dyslexia simulations, visiting campuses to observe high quality instruction, sharing in National Math and Science Initiative celebrations to recognize high performance students, and opening the natatorium, delivering addresses at HS graduation ceremonies, attending conferences and training to become a more informed Trustee, serving in leadership for area associations, to advocating to legislators on behalf of public education in general and Garland ISD in particular. It gives me great joy to serve and be engaged with Garland ISD to help prepare our students for college, career and life.
