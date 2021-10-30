What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
The rising home values these last few years have significantly impacted our homeowner’s tax bills making The Colony a less affordable City for many residents. The Cityhas no control on the value of homes or businesses and does not control the school district tax rate. The City Council does control the city tax rate. The existing council has been able to lower the tax rate each year since 2010 and I plan to continue with that trend. With the new development and businesses coming into The Colony, we are seeing a new revenue source that contributes to the budget, which should allow The City to continue lowering the tax base needed from our residents at a greater pace.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
With the rapid growth we are seeing north of us, I believe the traffic issue is going to continue to get worse, especially on FM 423 (Main Street). Years ago, the state conducted an analysis to have a toll bridge added near Lebanon that spanned across the lake to Highway 121. The city agreed with it, but the state decided against it at that time. This would allow a much easier access point for those commuting north of us that need to reach the toll way. This would clear up the majority of traffic we see on FM 423 each day. I think the last study showed that on average 80,000 cars utilize FM 423 in The Colony each day and that will continue to grow. If elected, I’d like for the CityCouncil to revisit those plans to see if it’s something that can be reconsidered now.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
The city doesn’t develop businesses, private industry developers do, butI would like to work with The Colony EDC to create more enticing programs that will bring in new, unique developments and business to our area. The more successful businesses we have, the more sales tax revenue the city receives.This will allow for a bigger budget for infrastructure and streets and lowering taxes for residents. One area specifically I would like to see developed is along Main Street and the lake. The City of The Colony owns the last piece of developable land on Lake Lewisville and it’s right off Main Street. I would like to see it developed into a multi-use retail/residential area that can be considered our “Downtown” that creates a fun environment for families and people of all ages.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Since I first moved to The Colony and opened my business here in 2014, I have immersed myself in this great community by helping businesses and residents alike through various roles. My favorite role was volunteering with the The Colony Chamber of Commerce from 2014-2019 and blessed with being its President/Chairman and assisting firsthand with the rebuilding and restructuring of it. We took an organization that was about to close its doors and turned it into a thriving part of our community that has assisted hundreds of local businesses, nonprofits and professionals.
I’vebeen able to work directly with our Police and Fire Department, LISD, non-profits and various community organizations to help them accomplish their goals or raise much needed proceeds. My passion has always been to help others and give back. I’m not someone just now stepping up saying I want to help the residents of The Colony. I’m someone that has been here putting in the work tirelessly with every resource I have been given.
My 8 years of professional experience as a business ownerand being a leader at a Fortune 50 company for the last 12 years, has given me the acumen and financial experience needed to serve on CityCouncil and bring fiscally solid ideas and solutions to this community. However, it is my husband and children that have given me the desire and drive to serve the citizens and make sure our community continues to be safe, family friendly,and a great place for people to live, grow and work.
When you vote for me, you will be voting for someone who supports our first responders, lower taxes, family values, and better infrastructure for our streets and alleyways. Electing me to City Council will grant me the opportunity to expand my reach to help even more residents of The Colony.
I believe that anyone can say anything about themselves, but the truth is in their actions and what others that have worked with them have to say. I ask that you take time to read the endorsements on my website to see what the leaders in our community have to say on why they support me and why they know I’m the best and right choice. Mayor Joe McCourry, City Councilman Kirk Mikulec and David Terre, our Police and Fire Association along with State Rep Jared Patterson and many others have stepped up to voice their opinions and hope that I’ll have your vote on Election Day.
I am the best choice and the RIGHT choice, but I need your help and your VOTE! Please go to the polls on Tuesday and help elect me to City Council Place 2.
