Ronni Cade
Lewisville City Council, Place 3
Small business owner of a construction estimating company since 1997
Number of years in the city: 50
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Smart growth, quality over quantity development, planning ahead for infrastructure needs and ensuring resources are in place to meet the needs of our fast-growing population is a challenge that Lewisville faces today.
Lewisville is seeing a tremendous surge in growth. The annexation of Castle Hills will add an additional 20,000 residents. It is imperative that as elected officials we ensure that the proper infrastructure is in place while maintaining and upgrading the existing.
As your councilperson I will seek responsible, quality and sustainable economic development so that Lewisville is a community for residents to live, work and play.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
Due to the pandemic, the city has had to really tighten its belt. There have been major budget cuts, positions have been frozen or eliminated, salaries were frozen and major projects have been postponed and pushed into the future. With this said, I would really need to study the mid-year budget when it is presented before I can say where or if I would make changes.
What are the challenges that will come with annexing Castle Hills, and what will you support to address short-term and long-term effects of the annexation?
The challenges are resources and staffing while maintaining a low tax rate as not to place an additional burden on the existing residents.
Police and fire services have been in place, but additional city services will need to be added and with that comes additional staffing. Lewisville will need to be prepared to meet the needs of every citizen.
What are your ideas to make Lewisville more inclusive?
We addressed this in great detail during our 2025 Vision committee meetings. I believe education is the key, along with utilizing several forms of communication for all of our citizens. Citizen involvement is paramount for Lewisville to prosper and meet the needs of our growing diverse population. As a councilperson I will seek to ensure that all boards and commissions are representative of our population. We need to adopt and apply the philosophy of “no neighbor left behind.”
What is your history of involvement in the city?
My history of involvement in Lewisville is extensive. I have served Lewisville the past 28 plus years on a civic, community and personal level. As a former Lewisville City Councilperson, my experience gives me the ability to rely on past knowledge and insight that makes it possible for me to make wise and good decisions for the future of Lewisville, as a whole, from day one. This format limits me in listing everything that I have worked on, but I invite the citizens to examine my experience on cade4council.com.
History of Involvement
Lewisville City Council 1994-1998, mayor pro tem, deputy mayor pro tem
North Texas Central Council of Governments: Regional Conservation Council
National League of Cities
Women in Municipal Government
Lewisville PD Strategic Planning Committee
Lewisville Citizens Police Academy
Access Lewisville 911
Old Town Historical Committee
Fire-House Fixin’s host
Lewisville reserve firefighter
Interagency Task Force on Juvenile Crime
Greater Lewisville Community Coalition
Lewisville Community Relations Committee
Denton County Community Planning Committee on Crime
Denton County Health Advisory Board
Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County Board of Directors
LISD: Adult & Community Ed Advisory Board,
LISD Criminal Justice Program Advisory Board,
LISD Special Education advisory Board
LISD Blue Ribbon Board Committee
Initiated Lewisville Teen Court
Implemented the largest senior citizen tax deduction in the history of Lewisville
Denton County Substance Abuse Coalition
Member of Northview Baptist Church
Northview Baptist Home Team Leader
Anything else you would like to add?
Lewisville, like most of Texas, is experiencing unprecedented growth and will need strong, experienced leaders who are familiar with working with staff and other elected officials to determine the best strategy that works for the city. I have a 28-year history of serving the city of Lewisville with a proven track record of leadership. I am the candidate that will be able to continue moving the city forward without losing the past and the traditions that makes Lewisville, Lewisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.