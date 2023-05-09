151 Coffee opens in Rowlett May 9, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! 151 Coffee, the award-winning coffeehouse known for its premium, great-tasting coffee and drive thru service, has opened its first location in Rowlett. Starting from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 151 Coffee will be open every day until May 29, when it will begin its normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more about 151 Coffee or to find a location near you, visit 151 Coffee.com. Get the Rowlett LakeShore Times in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rowlett Lakeshore Times Local Headlines Have the latest local news and sports delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date. Star Local Media Breaking News Get breaking news delivered to your inbox from around Star Local Media when it happens. DFW Pro Sports Daily Headlines Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Industry Food Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Most Popular 9-6A Baseball: Sachse, Wylie East share district title, Raiders claim top seed Latest e-Edition Rowlett Lakeshore TImes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Do you have a news tip? We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Rowlett Lakeshore Times Newsletters Have the latest Rowlett Lakeshore Times news delivered right to your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rowlett Lakeshore Times Local Headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes
