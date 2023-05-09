151 Coffee, the award-winning coffeehouse known for its premium, great-tasting coffee and drive thru service, has opened its first location in Rowlett. 

Starting from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 151 Coffee will be open every day until May 29, when it will begin its normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

