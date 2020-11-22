19 Ministries provides 500 Thanksgiving meals for families in need

Volunteers from 19 Ministries Student Impact Rowlett came together recently and assembled meals to hand out to families in need through the Hope in a Box initiative.
The initiative was created in 2019 and provided Thanksgiving Dinner to families in need. 19 Ministries Student Impact Rowlett is a team that has worked with the city of Rowlett and Garland Independent School District to find families that may need assistance for the holidays. In its first year, they were able to provide 150 meals.
This year, they were able to give out 500 meals and partnered with ten churches for pickup locations.
“2020 has been a hard year for a lot of people, businesses and families and we just wanted to give people hope this Thanksgiving through blessing them with a Thanksgiving meal,” 19 Ministries Director Landon Huie said. “We put a frozen turkey, stuffing and everything they will need inside a box to cook for Thanksgiving for a family of four.”
This year, Rowlett families were able to be connected with a local church. One of the main purposes of the event was for families to have a meal on Thanksgiving and make connections with one of the churches involved.
“We want to give them hope. Other than the food in the box, we have an insert that says ‘Whatever you're facing this season we want to give you hope,’” said 19 Ministries Director Kristin Huie. “We are hoping that whatever families are going through this season and when they read that card and drive to the car they can be encouraged just by their circumstances.”
Recently, 19 Ministries launched a Christmas initiative and partnered with local schools and churches to be able to donate Christmas gifts to eight children per school campus with a total of 72 children. About 30 shoppers went to Walmart in Rowlett and shopped for these children.
“Our whole goal is just to be a connection point for families, whether it's to a local church or for a business to sponsor a school. That way whenever there is a need that arises, we are able to point them in the right direction so that need can be met,” Kristin Huie said. “As we work together, we know that we can’t provide for every family in every city, but if we’re all working together we can really do a lot of good.”
This year, Hope in a Box was able to donate food items for every box and was partnered with Milestone Electric. Employees at the company were able to fill boxes with listed canned goods and provided their participation to the initiative.
“We see a lot of unity happening. There's a lot of excitement and a lot of people want to be a part,” Landon Huie said. “The truth is not one church or one business can help everyone but when united we can do it all together.”
