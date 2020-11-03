Through early voting, Blake Margolis has a lead over Cindy Gonzalez-Baker for Place 1 in Rowlett City Council.
From Rowlett City early voting numbers, Margolis is in the lead with 51.8 percent of the votes (10,921 votes) to Gonzalez-Baker’s 48.2 percent (10,147 votes)
The two are both running for Rowlett Councilmember Place 1 which is currently occupied by Margolis.
