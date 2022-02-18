Lewisville election totals
Rowlett residents will have a host of contenders to choose from as they select City Council members for mayor and places 1, 2, 4 and 6 in May.

The filing period for Rowlett’s May 7 election closed at 5 p.m. Feb. 18. As of that time, the city’s website showed

Blake Margolis, Chris Kizziar and Joel R. Medina II for mayor, Brian Galuardi and Stephanie Higgins for Place 1, Jeff Winget for Place 2, Mike Britton and Whitney P. Laning for Place 4and Debra (Deb) Shinder and Rebecca J. Day for place 6.

The last day to register to vote for the May 7 election is April 7. Early voting will run from April 25 through May 5.

