Standing nearly 100 years in the city of Rowlett, the Dee Oliver house on Rowlett Road and Main Street is being renovated by residents Jessica and Carmichael Jones to serve as the new location for Hacienda Del Centro – Harry and Vincent Morales’ upcoming restaurant.
The Dee Oliver house was constructed in 1922 by Oliver and JE Coyle – co-owners of the city’s cotton gin between 1917 and 1934. It is an airplane bungalow that includes low-pitched, gabled roofs with oversized eaves and exposed rafters that create a canopy effect, and bands of windows.
In most accounts the special characteristic of "airplane" bungalows is a single room on the second floor, surrounded by windows, said to resemble the cockpit of an airplane, and designed as a sleeping room in summer weather with all-around access to breezes. It was primarily built with hard woods like Bodark for its foundation and flooring.
“The ceiling was caving in, and the porch had holes in it,” Jessica said. “But, once you get inside, it obviously needs work, but it's structurally sound.”
While Carmichael is securing the financial necessities of opening the restaurant, Jessica and her family members are working on fixing areas of the house that are less structurally sound and expanding the kitchen to accommodate the restaurant’s needs.
“Before the porch was fixed, you would literally fall through the wood. People driving by would look at it and think it looks like it's about to fall apart,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael got the idea for Hacienda Del Centro after El Jeffe, the Morales’ last restaurant closed due to COVID-19. He said he remembered how the Morales family also had a successful business in the downtown area before it burned down.
“Vincent even said when they had El Centro in Main Street, they always looked at that house and wanted to buy it when they had enough money, so the fact that we got this opportunity, it seemed like things were supposed to happen between us and them,” Jessica said. “A lot of things had to line up to make this a reality.”
The restaurant is expected to open sometime in the month of October.
“Rowlett doesn't have any nice, fancy restaurants,” Jessica said. “We don't have any interesting, different things. To have something in Rowlett that attracts people and is interesting and different is really what we're trying to do. We want it to feel like you came to someone's house to eat, and they pulled all their chairs out.”
As the restaurant grows, the Jones family hopes to also acquire land from behind the house to build a patio area for patrons. In the day, it could be a place for kids to run around while parents have lunch outside, and in the evening, it can serve as an outdoor bar and entertainment area.
“We want it to feel like a home where you came to sit down for a meal,” Jessica said. “We want the chairs to be different, and we want the tables to feel more like home tables. We want people to feel welcome here and like we've got family cooking for you. We want it to feel like you can go out and play games if you want to.”
