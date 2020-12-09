Keep Rowlett Beautiful (KRB), has partnered with the city of Rowlett Parks and Recreation department and announced its latest edition to the Pecan Grove Park walking trail experience for the month of December, “Christmas at the Coyle House.”
Residents of Rowlett are invited to come and experience the joy of the season, take a few pictures, or just take a leisurely walk in the fresh air. This 1918 farmhouse, with its wrap-around porch, majestic columns and ornamental front gate, has been adorned with an assortment of red bows, wreaths, garland and lights that are sure to brighten any outing.
Two old-fashioned Christmas trees can be seen through the large front windows that display candles to warmly welcome wintry visitors. A peek inside the house from the trail will take you back in time with stockings hung on the fireplace and stuffed animals going for a ride on a wooden rocking horse.
The Coyle’s, one of Rowlett’s founding families, donated their homestead to the city so that future residents could see what Rowlett looked like in the 1900s. Believing that the Coyle House would have great potential as a community asset, Keep Rowlett Beautiful recently “adopted” the house to give it some necessary updates and TLC.
They started with projects such as trimming trees, power-washing the exterior, and giving the grounds a general clean-up; planting wild flowers and a pollinator garden.
Keep Rowlett Beautiful’s latest project, “Christmas at the Coyle House,” is their way of saying, “Merry Christmas Rowlett, from our house to yours.”
