Christmas Boat Parade Sails to Success

The Rowlett Bayside Sailing Club held its third Christmas Boat Parade at Sapphire Bay on Dec. 12.
The Christmas Boat Parade has been a holiday event for boat owners in Rockwall Harbor for the last three years after the idea was introduced to the Bayside Sailing Club.
“We were having our annual meeting and we discussed doing it, but we only had about 25 or 30 boats out there that were active,” Tom Rinkevich said. “We invited all boats around Lake Ray Hubbard to decorate their boat and come to the parade. In the first year we only had about five to 10 boats.”
The Bayside Sailing Club encouraged local boat owners to decorate their boats and join the parade. The parade began around 6:30 p.m., and boats left Sapphire Bay Marina at Dalrock and Interstate 30 and followed the route to Rockwall Harbor, Chandler’s Landing and back to Sapphire Bay Marina.
“This year we have about 3,300 people on Facebook who have expressed interest in coming,” said Tom Rinkevich.
There were about 70 people who decorated their boat and participated in the parade with many more who watched from different areas along the route. This year showed the most boats in the parade in its three years.
“I was astonished by how many boats turned out. We didn’t know how many people would be there or stay home because of COVID-19,” Rinkevich said. "It was really beautiful and it’s pretty to see all the lights.”
The Bayside Sailing Club is an organization for local boat owners and promotes the sport and hobby of sailing. They have had annual events including boat races that are from April through October every Wednesday night.
