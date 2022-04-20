The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rowlett is hosting a community event to support Rockwall County families will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 at 8201 Garner Road in Rowlett.
This event will be held in collaboration between the Red Cross, the North Texas Food Bank and the Rowlett Fire Department. The Church is providing the space volunteers.
The event will be part of the multi-day “Sound the Alarm!” campaign of the Red Cross. The campaign seeks to educate families on fire safety techniques. The Red Cross promotes a three-step process: create an escape plan, practice a two-minute drill and test smoke alarms.
“Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster,” Doyle Rader, spokesperson for the American Red Cross said. “That’s why the American Red cross started the Sound the Alarm campaign in 2014 to help save lives by installing free smoke alarms and help families create escape plans. While we’re doing our part in Rockwall, volunteers across the country will be out doing the same thing in over 50 cities this May. This critical work is made possible with our partners, who have helped make over 975,000 households safer in at-risk communities.”
The Rowlett Fire Department is stepping in to ensure that Rowlett homes have working smoke alarms. People may sign up at the event or ahead of time to receive a free test of their smoke alarms in their homes.
The North Texas Food Bank is partnering with the Red Cross at this event to distribute food. The NTFB partners with over 200 agencies in 13 Texas counties to help feed the hungry. In the past year, the NTFB has provided over 125 million meals, a 28% increase over the previous year. Food is distributed through various means including direct delivery, mobile food pantries, and events with other charitable organizations.
“The commitment that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has shown to ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry through its ongoing support of the North Texas Food Bank has never been more important,” said Trisha Cunningham, North Texas Food Bank President and CEO. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ support and dedication to lifting up those in need is a bright spot in our enduring fight against hunger, and we are so grateful for their partnership.”
