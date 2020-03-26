The City of Rowlett Economic Development Department and Rowlett Chamber of Commerce are concerned about you and your business as we navigate uncharted waters with COVID-19. As such, both entities have created and keep updated business resource pages in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They can be accessed at:
• City of Rowlett Economic Development Department Business & Workforce Resource page: rowlettonthemove.com/news/49/city-of-rowlett-declaration-of-local-disaster-and-businessresources.htm
• Rowlett Chamber of Commerce Business Preparedness Resource page: rowlettchamber.com/coronavirus
In addition, if you are a Rowlett business, visit rowlettsurvey.com to take a 10-minute survey developed jointly by the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Department. The survey, active since March 19, is meant to gain an understanding of the impacts of COVID-19 on Rowlett businesses. The combined results from the survey will help the city and chamber better determine future actions.
The Small Business Administration provides low-interest disaster loans to help small business recover from declared disasters. The State of Texas issued a disaster declaration on March 13 and businesses within Dallas and Rockwall Counties are eligible to apply.
For more information and to apply online, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. To view the disaster declaration details for Dallas and Rockwall Counties, as well as a Fact Sheet about the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and a Handout on SBA Disaster Assistance in Response to COVID-19, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Declarations/DeclarationDetails?declNumber=6064043&direct=false.
For all other information, visit sba.gov/coronavirus.
