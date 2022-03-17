Jennifer Miller is a talented leader with 28 years of experience in the food industry. She has been a valuable team member in Garland ISD’s Student Nutrition Department for 13 years and was named the Director of Student Nutrition Services this school year. Her passion for ensuring all students have access to nutritious meals drives her award-winning team. Recognized as a professional who strives for success, she was recently selected to attend the School Nutrition Association 2022 Future Leaders Program. This national organization is recognized as the authority on school nutrition in the United States. The Future Leaders Program accepts just 50 nominations—one from each state—and Jennifer is our state’s sole representative. Jennifer enjoys the outdoors and is a dedicated wife and mother to two sons.
How did you get in your line of work?
After receiving my bachelor’s degree in dietetics from Texas Woman’s University, I found a love for the food service industry. I had a 15-year restaurant management career prior to starting a family. When my children were school-aged, a good friend who was a Garland ISD teacher suggested I apply to the district’s Student Nutrition Department. It was a perfect fit! I have been with the department since November 2009.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Soon after earning my Master of Business Administration, I had to the opportunity to interview for my current position, Director of Student Nutrition Services for Garland ISD. It is such a huge honor to be selected to lead the people I have worked with for the past 15 years. I have had the opportunity to mentor and grow many great people in their careers.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I was born in Lufkin, Texas, but I have lived in the Dallas area the majority of my life.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Cooking with my family. I have always had a passion for creativity through culinary arts, which was nurtured by my parents.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I love to try new places. A new restaurant is always a great adventure. However, a few of my Rowlett favorites are Bankhead, Napoli’s and Opa’s Greek Tavern.
What's your favorite movie?
I have a favorite movie for every mood. Some of my favorites are by John Hughes.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband Jeff and I have been married for just over a year. I am so blessed to share life with him. My oldest son is 19 and just finishing his freshman year at Texas Tech University. My youngest son is 17 and in the firefighter/EMT program offered at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center.
What are your hobbies?
My husband and I love to travel and hike. We are currently visiting U.S. National Parks. We also love to try new restaurants and local trails.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
After watching a few of the popular TV shows on this subject, I would definitely say a mosquito net. All of those red welts look extremely painful!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I am an avid football fan—both college and pro. I started playing fantasy football with some girlfriends when my oldest son was in middle school. I have won the championship twice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.