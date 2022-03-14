Lakisha Culpepper is an experienced public school educator with over 20 years of experience. She is a doctoral student and is currently the Garland ISD Community Liaison to African Americans. An advocate for education as a civil right, Lakisha champions meaningful engagement of families in student success and closing the opportunity gap. Lakisha is a member of many professional and community organizations and has devoted her life to coaching and mentoring others to realize their vision of success. As a dedicated wife, mother, instructional leader, speaker, writer, friend, and lifelong learner, Lakisha inspires others to be the change they want to see. The impactful leader was recently honored as the Alumni of the Year by the City of Rowlett Chamber for her impeccable, community-focused efforts.
How did you get in your line of work?
As a little girl, I always wanted to be a teacher. I began my career teaching in Garland ISD and was quickly presented with leadership opportunities that I found just as exciting. I still consider myself a teacher, but now, we teach anyone interested in learning more about schools.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
To date, my biggest career moment has been watching my former students begin their teaching careers in Garland ISD. This is the greatest testimony of any teacher.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I am not a native Texan, but I came as fast as I could. My first home was in Chicago, Illinois, and I grew up in Oklahoma City.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory is of the day my grand-aunt, Linda, took me to get my first library card. I remember the wonder of seeing so many books by so many people. I am still an avid reader and library patron today.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I truly enjoy food, and Rowlett has so much to offer. Picking just one would be impossible.
What's your favorite movie?
Again, this is tricky. I love movies and grew up watching everything. My favorite movie of all time would have to be The Book of Eli for the action, twists, and turns.
Tell our readers about your family.
My family is my heart. I am married to my college sweetheart and we have three beautiful children. Our oldest and only son is a sophomore in college, our eldest daughter is a senior at Rowlett High School, and our youngest daughter is a fourth grader. Every member of our family has unique gifts, interests, and talents, and we work to make our home a space for joy and expression.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include reading, crafting (I love my Cricut), and cooking.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
If I were on a deserted island, I would need to take my family with me. If that was not an option, I would need Wi-Fi and a forever-charged Kindle for reading.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
In elementary and middle school, I was in trouble very often. I spent many days in the office, but really enjoyed school. This was the case until I entered high school—where I had the opportunity to take advanced classes and select courses that interested me. I believe my experiences in school help me understand many students and the struggles they may be having in school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.