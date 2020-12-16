The Rowlett community came together and supported Donut Palace owner Jenny Ko during cancer treatment.
The Donut Palace, owned by Ko and her husband, has operated in Rockwall County for the last 26 years. When customers heard she would close down for four to six weeks for recovery after cancer treatment, they wanted to combine efforts and help her through the economic disruption.
“Her life is built around being around that donut shop and Ms. Jenny is extremely special. She is beloved by everyone,” Jared Guynes said. “In the 26 years, you can count on one hand how many times they’ve closed down, and it was usually always for emergencies.”
Guynes and Crystal Tamez combined efforts to create a GoFundMe page after they received permission from "Ms. Jenny." They set the goal for $10,000 as it was enough to cover economic disruption both Jenny and her husband. In less than 24 hours, they received $25,000 in donations from more than 200 individuals.
“I think it's awesome that in a year where so many have lost so much that a community still rose up and not only met the goal but more than doubled it for the donut lady,” Guynes said. “Here is someone who has only helped others and only loved others and only been there for others. She’s the kind of lady who would give you six extra donut holes just to make you smile.”
The GoFundMe page was posted on the Rowlett and Rockwall Facebook groups and reached former customers as far as Maryland who had been to the shop before.
Jenny’s procedure was on Dec. 1, and she is in recovery for the next few weeks. The donations raised were able to keep the store and couple financially stable while the shop was closed.
“I think the best way you can support a local business owner is to literally give them business. I just know when the day she announces her grand opening again you're going to see a line out the door and around the corner,” Guynes said. “This is not the first example and just very latest of an endless pile of examples of the Rockwall area community doing kind things for people.”
The current donation is at $25,145 and was raised by more than 400 individuals across the nation. The Donut Palace is set to re-open during the first week in January.
“I could just say without fail, what a giving and loving community this area is. It’s the people, that's the secret,” Guynes said. “The people made this place special and we listen to each other and we support each other. That's why we stay and that's why more people are coming.”
