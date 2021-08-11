Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed an executive order today requiring health and safety policies for schools, commercial entities and Dallas County buildings.
Upon signing the executive order, all childcare centers and Pre-K through 12 public schools operating in Dallas County will be required to develop and implement a Health and Safety Policy. The Health and Safety Policy must require masks indoors for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. The only exception will be for children under two years of age. The Health and Safety Policy outlined in the order could include the implementation of other mitigating measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention like maintaining at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms or screening to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19.
All commercial entities in Dallas County directly interacting with the public will also need to implement a Health and Safety Policy requiring masks for all employees and patrons. As with schools, the policy can also include measures such as temperature checks or health screenings. Commercial entities will also be required to post their Health and Safety Policy in a visible location for both employees and visitors. The order says failure to develop and implement the Health and Safety Policy within three calendar days following the effective date may result in a fine of up to $1,000 for each violation. Any peace officer or other law enforcement will be authorized to enforce the provisions of the executive order in accordance with the authority granted under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, according to the order.
All employees, contractors, and visitors when on the premises of a building or offices owned or operated by Dallas County will be required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.
“We made arguments that the statute gives the governor authority to roll back regulatory statute,” Jenkins said. “Stopping county judges from responding to an emergency in total is not a regulatory statute, nor is it something the legislature gave him the authority to do.”
The county strongly urges all residents two years or older to wear a face mask when in a public indoor space. However, the ordinance states that no civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face mask.
The order also said face coverings are a secondary strategy to other mitigation efforts and are not a replacement for social distancing, frequent handwashing and self-isolation when sick. The order says all people should follow CDC recommendations for how to wear and take off a face mask and should keep up habits while in public like washing hands before leaving home and when returning, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding touching one's nose or face, not using disposable masks more than three times and washing reusable cloth masks regularly to prevent the spread of the virus.
