District Education Foundation surprises staff with grants

The Garland ISD Education Foundation (GEF) has helped students and staff of GISD through partnerships and funds to support the education of students in the district.
This year, the GEF started surprising GISD staff members with rewards in grants and scholarships. The foundation has delivered more than $190,000 in the first week and has helped educators, support staff and administrators. Grants and scholarships have been funded through Helping Hand grants, Tinsel and Trivia community organization-funded “Grant Me Now,” grants, traditional GEF grants and continued education scholarships.
“Everyone has been beyond excited now that we have worked on getting out and giving more grants and increasing every year,” GEF President Lisa Cox said. “They start screaming or jumping up and down or crying when we walk through the door. They are overwhelmed with gratitude. The kids are excited because they know they are getting new, creative and fun things to do.”
One of the district initiatives has been motivated to hire more substitute teachers. The foundation helped promote the substitute office through donations. Another program that was supported through GEF was Outside Garden to promote student education in science, math and physical education. This year, the foundation set a record for $280,000 in grants and continuing education scholarships to students and staff.
“It’s really important for us to support that. In fact, we gave a grant this year, and when we went to surprise the teacher she asked for more supplies to help enhance the garden, and the kids were outside looking at and observing what they already planted," Cox said. "That was fun to be outside with the kids and talk to them about the plants that they were taking care of and raising.”
The GEF is partnered with the board of directors, composed of committees served by GISD. There are about 300 or more grants per year that would be able to support classroom grants for teachers, grade level and department grants, and district and campus wide grants.
“Our goal is to support the Garland Independent School District, and anytime we can do that we do grants to teachers in the classrooms. We also try to help support district initiatives and being able to hire more substitutes is a high priority for the district,” Cox said. “The foundation was glad to be able to help, and we will continue to help as long as the substitute office needs us.”
In the past, the foundation would deliver grants and scholarships twice a year, but due to COVID-19 has limited it to once a year. At the beginning of the 2021 school year, GEF did a special $500 donation that was partnered with Helping Hand for materials in the classroom, which was not in their grant cycle.
“One of the challenges with COVID-19 is we can't share and our classrooms can't share materials. It continued on and continued on into our traditional grants," Cox said. "Teachers need to be able to let students have their own supplies, and we have tried to help with those needs as well. That was an initiative of the district to have one-to-one materials in the classroom.”
