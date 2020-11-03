vote 2020
Ana Maria Aguilar DeYoung has a lead over Jed Reed and Bob Duckworth in the race for Garland ISD Member of Board of Trustees PI A.

DeYoung has received 42.1 percent  of the votes (32,640 votes) to Reed’s 22.3 percent of the votes (17,256 votes) and to Duckworth’s 35.6 percent of the votes (27,599 votes)

The three are running for the seat which is occupied by Jed Reed and who is currently running for re-election.

DeYoung has a 6.5 percent lead difference over Duckworth. Duckworth currently has a 13.3 percent lead over Jed Reed.

