Garland announces new Natatorium

A new natatorium was added to Garland ISD and is the largest such facility in North Texas.
The community voted for the natatorium during the 2014 Bond Election, and it was completed in December.
Before, swimmers in the district would hold practices at Lakeview and Allen but can now use the facility, which can fit 500 to 600 swimmers on the deck.
“In the past we had programs at Garland and Lakeview. It’s a lifetime sport. It’s something you can do and healthy that you can do,” Aquatic Manager Philip Wiggins said. “It’s great for your joints and heart. It’s an opportunity with so much water around us like lakes and ponds around us. Doing a water safety class and exposing as many students to that water safety course every year will have a positive influence on them.”
The natatorium also has unique features that differentiate itself from other facilities such as the myrtha liner, which helps filter water, the paddock system that helps clean the surface air, and the state-of-the-art system monitors that help reduce bacteria and acid in the water. The facility is equipped with a weight room for students.
“I never thought I would be part of something like this so I’m just blessed and excited about it. Our coaches are excited as well,” Wiggins said. “It has so many options and allows them to have more seating, to bring in groups or spread them out, has deck space and unique opportunities for them to do what they need to do. It all ties in together.”
Students have already started practice and changed their training location to the new natatorium. Due to the pandemic, two guests of each student can attend and are socially distanced where they can view the lanes. The swimmers are also spaced out by lanes and can take their masks off before getting into the water. The response from both the students and the community has been positive, Wiggins said.
“It’s been unbelievable and they’re still walking in amazed at everything that we have,” Wiggins said. “What those kids have known and now with the new facility, they’re still excited. We had music playing for them while they were working out and were excited. There’s lots of opportunities there. Our goal is to be a no cut program for the high schools. If you can swim, we will take you. That’s the only requirement, and we will teach you everything else.”
In the future, the Garland natatorium will hold varsity and regional meets for swimming competitions. Officials are also looking to add water polo to their opportunities offered along with other programs. By adding more programs and being a location for swim competitions, they hope to impact the whole community and nearby hotels. The natatorium currently offers community classes and swimming instructions.
“Some people may decide to put their kid on the swim team, and then because of that they may make a choice later in life where they don’t put themselves in danger that saves their life from drowning,” Wiggins said. “We may not know that, but we gave them that opportunity. That’s why we have what we have.”
