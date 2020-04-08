Following Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ announcement to extend the Safer at Home order through April 30 and Governor Greg Abbott’s order that schools remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance through May 4, Garland ISD announced it is revising its extended school closing date from May 21 to indefinitely, with a review the week of May 4.
District officials reported that they remain at Level Red and will provide updates as they receive additional information. The district’s at-home and eLearning instruction will continue throughout the closure.
In a message sent out to GISD families, Superintendent Ricardo López stated that the district has been working on alternatives in regards to high school graduation since this extended closure began. He said the district has secured three dates in June and three dates in July in the event that they are unable to hold high school graduations in June.
Information on specific dates can be found at www.garlandisd.net/graduation.
“I want you to know that we are here to support our students, staff and families throughout this time. Please reach out to us when you need help. These are challenging times for everyone. Stay safe, stay strong, stay home – and stay connected. For the love of family and our community, we are #GISDAlwaysConnected, and we are always here for you,” López stated.
The district also announced that to limit interaction, starting Monday, they will distribute meals only once per day – from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunches will be given out at the 32 campus locations and will include a shelf-stable breakfast for the next day.
There will be no free meal pickup on April 10 as this day is designated as student/staff holiday; however, extra food will be sent home on Thursday, April 9. See details on the curbside meals page.
During the March 31 special GISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted to postpone its May election to Nov. 3 because Dallas County Elections Department indicated that they would not be able to administer the May 2 election due to the pandemic.
