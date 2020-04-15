Garland ISD’s eLearning model educates nationally, globally

Garland ISD’s at-home learning site debuted on March 16. Since then, the comprehensive site full of multilingual activities, resources and services has been singled out as a prime example for districts across the state, nation and globe, and is even helping educate more than 80,000 students worldwide.
During a special Garland ISD virtual board meeting on March 31, Chief Academic Officer Jovan Wells gave the board an update on the district’s at-home learning site.
The site includes resources listed by grade level/content area and were recommended for initial use during the week of March 16-20. Families can also access an extensive list of free online academic programs and supports to supplement district virtual curriculum.
“The At-Home Learning website was developed to provide our families with resources that will support the learning of their child while at home,” Wells said.
The site includes activities and lessons from the Garland ISD curriculum, support and resources from various departments for special populations such as special education and dyslexia; and visual and performing arts; counseling; and College, Career, Military Readiness (CCMR).
“In order to maximize accessibility for all of our families our resources were translated in Spanish and Vietnamese, and we included support beyond just the academic focus,” Wells told the board.
She reported they continue to refine the At-Home Learning plan based on feedback to ensure they’re meeting the needs of students and families.
For those without the technology at home, the district has provided paper materials to students. The district also continues to look at ways to address the technological needs of students to ensure that students can get connected, and they’ve adapted district materials to meet both online and offline needs. The district also offers ongoing training and support for teachers to make blended learning a permanent practice. Lessons are also aligned with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards.
Wells also reported that GISD is a recipient of the Math Innovation Zones grant, which was awarded by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in November, and the district is a finalist for a Raise Your Hand Texas Raising Blended Learners grant.
“Both of these incredible opportunities will support the ongoing development of a robust e-learning environment for Garland ISD students,” she said.
What does online learning look like for various students?
According to Executive Director of Special Education Debi Buchanan, special education students follow the general education curriculum with individual accommodations and/or modifications as determined by the student's Admission, Review, and Dismissal (ARD) committee.
She stated that GISD teachers began implementing online eLearning on March 23 and are providing instruction according to each special education child’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP) to ensure their instructional needs are being met.
At the prekindergarten/lower elementary level, Cisneros Prekindergarten Principal Andy Kiser said their prekindergarten teachers have been supporting students and families while they learn from home using familiar apps such as ClassDojo and incorporating new ones like Google Hangouts, Flipgrid and Seesaw for online teaching and assignments.
“Our staff has gone above and beyond during this situation,” said Kiser. “From sharing academic routines to social and emotional practices like our morning circles, we’ve learned how to continue reaching our students online. Our early childhood special education students are also adapting to new online learning, with accommodated academic bingo games and other activities teachers have created and translated on Seesaw.”
He added that support for families has always been important but even more so during this unprecedented time.
“Our counselor, Marcie Romero, devotes time to an online Google Meet for parents to ask questions and understand how to care for their students’ social emotional needs. She's bilingual and able to help all, so that's been positive for our families,” Kiser said. “Other programs we offer at Cisneros have also gone virtual. Our partnership with Momentous Institute and ChildCareGroup is now presenting our Strong Families workshop online. This is just another way we are supporting our families.”
For GISD’s Montessori students like at Herfurth Elementary, Principal Jessica Hicks said the Montessori method has been extended to students digitally via Google Hangouts, choice boards and virtual works.
“We have also encouraged Practical Life (a Montessori practice that involves daily living activities) to be integrated into the home as much as possible. We all could use help around the house during this time, so it is a win-win for our families,” Hicks said. “In addition, the American Montessori Society has been sharing resources and ideas that we are incorporating into our student work plans.”
According to the district’s latest Google Analytics, the at-home learning site is being accessed in all 50 states and 58 countries with more than 86,700 users logging in to the platform.
