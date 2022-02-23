GISD headquarters
File photo

Garland  ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, Garland  ISD announced Wednesday.

Campuses will continue on a regular schedule for the remainder of Wednesday. However, all after-school activities are canceled. Buses will run at normal dismissal times Wednesday afternoon. Parents should be aware that bus drop-off times may be slightly delayed as drivers will take extra caution to safely navigate any possible road conditions this afternoon.

School closures include ICON Virtual School and Remote Conferencing. Students are encouraged to take home electronic devices to complete homework and assignments.

