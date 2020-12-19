The GISD Research, Assessment, and Accountability (RAAD) team organized a Salvation Army Angel adoption drive and set a district record of donations.
In the past, the RAAD has supported the Salvation Army each year and last year adopted about 150 angels. This year, the GISD team adopted a record number of 387 angels and doubled its numbers from last year. The team was also the first cooperate team to have a 100 percent adoption rate.
“We were stunned and couldn't believe it. We saw this type of surprising generosity even in our education foundation giving campaign,” District Testing Coordinator Courtney Clearfield said. “It’s not just for the children, but the spirit of generosity in many aspects of our district this year. For us to be one of the first ones to run out and with a high number of angels, we were surprised by that and very proud of our district.”
For the last 14 years, the department has coordinated with the Salvation Army and attended their training to adopt as many angels as they could. With the district being large, they adopted about 250 angels this year. Those who are interested can adopt from that group and donate gifts to children’s wants and needs for the holiday season.
“Within a few days, we had adopted all of the 250 angels, it was a pretty amazing turnout,” Clearfield said. “We did have to request more and eventually adopted out 387 angels this year, which was more than double of last year’s adoption.”
This year because of COVID-19, the forms were changed to be online on Google documents. Instead of people dropping off their donation bags in the office, a drive-thru was set up in the parking lot with times to accommodate people's schedules.
“With 151 angels is a little chaotic, but because of COVID-19, we did a drive-thru drop off where we blocked off some space and cars could pull up and we would pull the gifts out of their car, and that turned out fantastic,” Clearfield said. “That is something we will continue to do next year.”
The team is expected to continue their efforts next year and adopt 250 angels and will continue some of the new processes they incorporated into this year. The changes to electronic form and the drive-thru drop off indicated to be successful.
“We are the ones to see all the gifts come in. People just see their one red bag, but we see a sea of red bags in our warehouse,” Clearfield said. “It's impactful to know that many more children are going to have blessings at Christmas and good things for those families.”
