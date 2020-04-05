Garland ISD sole school district named one of nation’s best

Earlier this year, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) named Garland ISD a 2019 National’s Best and Brightest in Wellness winner, recognizing the GISD Wellness department for promoting employee wellbeing, worksite health and overall wellness. Garland ISD is the only school district named in this category for 2019.
The Best and Brightest in Wellness is an initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness. This program highlights employers, wellness providers, schools, faith-based groups, and nonprofits that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement, and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work, according to their website.
Liz Kiertscher, employee Wellness and Nutrition coordinator, said they scored higher than the national average in "input from employees," which for her means their program is what employees are wanting versus putting resources out there and hoping employees participate.
What does this recognition mean for GISD?
"It means that we are supporting the wellness of our staff (and) the programs that we're putting together are hitting those benchmarks that these national organizations are setting for wellness programs. That way our program is evidence-based and we're hitting those goals that we should be hitting for what we're offering; a program that is very well packaged,” Kiertscher said.
"Business wise/money wise, we're being a good steward of taxpayer money. If we have healthy employees they're going to be at work, whether that's the physical health or their mental health. That's less money on subs and things like that,” she added. "The other piece is that we have so many different programs in our district that requires a specific person to do said program, so that person that we hire that's the expert to do that is there teaching the kids, thus helping us with our ratings, scores and just our overall success. We focus so much on our students it's also good to show that we serve our staff, too, we know that they're a big asset for us in what we're doing in serving our kids."
Garland ISD’s employee wellness program is available to all district staff, not just teachers. They offer resources to promote every aspect of wellbeing that includes mental, financial, fitness and more.
To learn more about the district’s wellness program, visit www.garlandisd.net/node/247.
