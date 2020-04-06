Garland ISD student nutrition services ranked top 10

Each year the non-partisan research and advocacy organization Children At Risk recognizes the school districts in Texas that go above and beyond to provide nutrition to students with their School Food Rankings. Garland ISD was recently named one of the Top 10 Middle Income Districts in the 2020 Kroger School Food Rankings, coming in seventh.
“These top-rated districts are doing an excellent job ensuring Texas’ students are getting nutritious meals both throughout the normal school day and in times of crisis like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” their website states.
“Combating child hunger is of utmost importance for the strength of not only our district but our country as a whole,” said Jennifer Craig, Garland ISD’s assistant director of Nutrition and Menu Operations. “I am so proud of how the entire child nutrition community has banded together to serve children during this time. We are happy to be able to provide curbside meals to all children while our students are learning at home. It is just one less thing for parents to worry about during this time.”
According to Craig, the district’s student nutrition services team is serving two meals daily with 75 percent of them being hot meals, whereas many surrounding districts are giving frozen or shelf-stable meals for the week.
“GISD’s Student Nutrition Services is truly lucky to have a wonderfully talented group of individuals whose true passion is to provide quality nutrition to the students of our community. When a team works together, they can do great things,” she said.
On the first day of service the district served 535 breakfasts and 2,139 lunches. As of April 2, the SNS team has served 100,832 meals.
To limit interaction, GISD will provide meals one time per day from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at all 32 locations as of Monday.
For more information on GISD’s curbside meals and pick-up process, visit garlandisd.net/curbsidemeals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.