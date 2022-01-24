Because of a $1,000 grant from the Garland ISD Education Foundation, Michelle Thompson, a math and special education teacher at Liberty Grove Elementary School, will be able to fund needed materials for students’ social and emotional learning.
On Friday and Monday, Lisa Cox, GISD Education Foundation president, and Jenny Graves, foundation secretary, delivered grants to select teachers at a variety of Garland ISD schools in Rowlett. Three of those were at Liberty Grove.
“We've been given a lot of requests for social emotional materials,” Cox said. “That and anything around literacy have been our top requests this year. Literacy and social emotional learning coincide with what we've been through and what we're going through over the last few years.”
Cox said that as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, the foundation has seen more grant requests. While the foundation typically receives 250 requests on average, it saw over 300 in 2021.
Until receiving the grant, Thompson had been funding stress-relieving materials herself or sending out social media pleas to parents. Her grant will now allow her to replace broken and worn out materials and keep up with changing interests among students.
“These kids are here from kinder to fifth grade, so six years of stuff ran out,” Thompson said. “And I'm kind of broke.”
These materials are aimed to help students relieve stress as they adapt to being back in the classroom. When students are upset, Thompson will provide these materials to help them calm down before returning to class. Afterward, she then talks with the student about how to redirect their stresses in the future.
“Sometimes our kiddos struggle to do things themselves,” Thompson said. “They need to be taught, they need the practice. It doesn't come naturally for them, and we can kind of guide them with some of these things. We can redirect them and use this as a practice for them. Sometimes, they also just need a break from their environment. That's what our rooms supply.”
In addition to Thompson, teachers Stacy Mayberry and Laura Schweizer received $455 and $785 respectively to help create a more individualized environment for their students.
